Nickelback and Crocs banned in Nevada

A bipartisan spirit seems to be catching in the Nevada Legislature this session. Several across-the-aisle proposals have made headway and headlines in the Silver State already, including a joint resolution opposing any future plans to license Yucca Mountain as a dump for high-level nuclear waste, and a bill that would bring the state's electoral college delegates in line with the presidential candidate who wins the most votes nationwide.

