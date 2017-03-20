New bill requires pharmacies to offer free prescription-reading audio devices to blind patients
When visually impaired Nevadans with multiple drug prescriptions are left to take medicine on their own, deliberating between tubes of pills can be a challenging task, legislators at a Senate hearing testified on Friday. Senate Bill 131, sponsored by state Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, aims to help Nevadans who are blind or severely visually impaired to avoid taking the wrong pills.
Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
