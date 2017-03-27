Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section to Dedicate April as Nevada Hispanic Safety Month
For the thirteenth consecutive year, Safety Consultation and Training Section of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations has designated April as Hispanic Safety Month.
