Nevadans or GOP? Heller faces choice ...

Nevadans or GOP? Heller faces choice on health care

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Given that Nevadans are divided along north-south, rural-urban, conservative-liberal lines and more, it's astonishing when 90 percent them agree on something in the political realm. But that's exactly what happened when Project New America, a progressive election research and strategy organization, polled Nevadans on the Affordable Care Act and the GOP's plan to replace it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 10 hr Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 8 Mikey 5
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC