Nevadans or GOP? Heller faces choice on health care
Given that Nevadans are divided along north-south, rural-urban, conservative-liberal lines and more, it's astonishing when 90 percent them agree on something in the political realm. But that's exactly what happened when Project New America, a progressive election research and strategy organization, polled Nevadans on the Affordable Care Act and the GOP's plan to replace it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|10 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|5
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC