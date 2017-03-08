Nevada Unemployment Continues to Decline, Reaches 5%
Nevada's top economic analysts announced Wednesday that seasonally adjusted unemployment dipped to 5% in January - a nine-year low. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show the last time 5% or fewer Nevadans were out of work was in November 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|5 hr
|Mikey
|5
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|10 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|23 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|23 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Mar 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC