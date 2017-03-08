Nevada Unemployment Continues to Decl...

Nevada Unemployment Continues to Decline, Reaches 5%

Nevada's top economic analysts announced Wednesday that seasonally adjusted unemployment dipped to 5% in January - a nine-year low. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show the last time 5% or fewer Nevadans were out of work was in November 2007.

