Nevada senators' bill aims for earlier recreational marijuana sales

It's a race between the governor's office and the Nevada Legislature.The finish line? Seeing whose legislation can kick-start Nevada's recreational marijuana program first.Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, and Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 302 to the Senate Judiciary committee Friday. The bill would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana to non-cardholders, as long as they are 21 or older.

