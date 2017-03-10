Nevada Sen. Dean Heller is too much o...

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller is too much of a coward to comment on Trumpcare

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... True to form, Dean Heller is being a total coward when it comes to Trumpcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 14 hr Solarman 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Thu Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Wed STEVECORBETT 6
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Wed Mikey 5
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Tue Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Tue Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC