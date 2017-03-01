Nevada sees drop in union membership
Federal statistics show union membership in Nevada dropped last year to its lowest level since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting data in 1989. The Las Vegas Sun reports members of unions accounted for 12.1 percent of wage and salary workers in the Silver State in 2016, a drop from 14.3 percent in 2015.
