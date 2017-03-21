Nevada secretary of state warns of scam to pay 'IRS tax fees'
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a warning Tuesday about a scam purporting to come from the secretary of state's office. Cegavske said she became aware of the scam when her office received a request to verify the authenticity of the document, which claims to be issued by the "Secretary of Nevada Taxation" and bears the forged signature of former Secretary of State Ross Miller.
