Nevada Retail Marijuana Industry to Cost $14 Million

Nevada officials say getting the state's retail marijuana industry started will cost about $14 million over the next two years. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Department of Taxation Director Deonne Contine said Thursday that most of that money will be used to pay state-level personnel in charge of regulating the industry, new equipment, operating expenses and information technology needs.

