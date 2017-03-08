Nevada Retail Marijuana Industry to Cost $14 Million
Nevada officials say getting the state's retail marijuana industry started will cost about $14 million over the next two years. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Department of Taxation Director Deonne Contine said Thursday that most of that money will be used to pay state-level personnel in charge of regulating the industry, new equipment, operating expenses and information technology needs.
