Nevada Republican seeks continued care for incurably ill

A Republican state legislator introduced a bill Monday intended to ensure Nevadans with chronic conditions such as his own experience no gaps in treatment. Assemblyman Keith Pickard 's proposal, among 130 bills published hours ahead of a legislative deadline, would outlaw insurance companies from dropping coverage during reassessments of incurable diseases.

