Nevada ratifies Equal Rights Amendment on 45th anniversary of passage by Congress

From left, Sarah Mahler, Janette Dean and Pat Lynch, wore sashes and buttons Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the state Legislature as the Nevada Senate prepared to give final approval to ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment. The Equal Rights Amendment was passed by Congress on March 22, 1972, and sent to the states for ratification by both houses of their state legislatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.