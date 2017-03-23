Nevada ratifies Equal Rights Amendment decades after deadline
Nevada's legislature has ratified the Equal Rights Amendment decades after the deadline for doing so, although it brings the tally to two states shy of adoption if Congress were to extend the deadline, the Associated Press reports. Congress sent the proposed amendment to the states in 1972 for ratification by their legislatures, with a deadline of March 1982.
