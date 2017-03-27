Nevada Politicians Continue to Fight ...

Nevada Politicians Continue to Fight Against Yucca Mountain

21 hrs ago

Additionally, Governor Brian Sandoval issued the following update regarding the ongoing fight to stop Yucca Mountain from being used as the nation's nuclear waste dump: "Following my discussion with U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, I convened a meeting with Robert Halstead, the Executive Director of the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects to discuss immediate actions the State should take in order to continue our ongoing and aggressive fight against the potential storage of high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. More than a decade ago, when I served as Nevada's Attorney General, I litigated this issue and I feel as strongly today as I did then that Yucca Mountain is incapable of safe storage of the world's most toxic substance.

