Nevada plans to send some inmates to private prisons
Nevada is running out of space to house prison inmates and is planning to send 200 convicts out of state, a budget subcommittee was told today. The cost of housing an inmate at an out-of-state, private prison is nearly $32,000 a year, compared to $20,000 in a state facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|5 hr
|Negan
|3
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Mar 3
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan '17
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC