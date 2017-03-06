Nevada plans to send some inmates to ...

Nevada plans to send some inmates to private prisons

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada is running out of space to house prison inmates and is planning to send 200 convicts out of state, a budget subcommittee was told today. The cost of housing an inmate at an out-of-state, private prison is nearly $32,000 a year, compared to $20,000 in a state facility.

