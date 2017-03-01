Nevada Needs $450M for Backlog of Roa...

Nevada Needs $450M for Backlog of Road Repairs

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, repairs also are necessary for sections of Washington Avenue and Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard and a section of Sahara Avenue between Rancho and Paradise roads. Nevada transportation officials say most of the state's $450 million backlog of road and bridge repairs is in rural areas, but a small slice of that needed work involves some of the most heavily trafficked areas.

