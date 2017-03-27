Nevada May Allow Recreational Marijuana Sales Starting in July
Waiting a year after voters OK'd recreational marijuana to start selling it would continue to prop up the black market and cost the state millions of dollars in tax revenue, according to backers of a state Senate bill that would allow legal sales as early as July. Senate Bill 302 would allow state-certified medical marijuana dispensaries to begin sales July 1 instead of Jan. 1 while the state transfers regulation of the marijuana industry from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Taxation.
