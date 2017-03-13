Nevada lawmakers asked to fund fight ...

Nevada lawmakers asked to fund fight against nuke waste site

This April 9, 2015, file photo shows the south portal of the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump near Mercury, Nev. Nevada lawmakers are being asked to commit about $3.75 million over the next two years to fund the fight against a federal proposal to bury the nation's most radioactive waste at Yucca Mountain, about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

