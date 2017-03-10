Nevada Lawmaker Seeks Safety Net For Reproductive Services
Activists and physicians describe a bleak scenario for reproductive health clinics in Nevada should Republicans in the federal government move forward with plans to cut funds for "family planning" services. Sen. Yvanna Cancela argued at a legislative hearing Wednesday that Nevada should open a new funding stream to potentially backfill a loss of federal dollars.
