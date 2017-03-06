Nevada Democrats, Trump going complet...

Nevada Democrats, Trump going completely different directions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In Washington, D.C., congressional lawmakers were unveiling their proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. Here in Carson City, legislators were holding hearings to broaden ACA coverage to provide contraception, voluntary sterilization and health care screenings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 2 hr spytheweb 4
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 2 hr Mikey 5
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... 15 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... 15 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Mar 3 Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC