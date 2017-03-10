Nevada Democrat Argues for Cities to License Public Pot Use
Cities and counties in Nevada would have the authority to allow adults to use marijuana in public under a proposal legislators are considering. Sen. Tick Segerblom says Nevada should give local governments the discretion to provide space where the tens of millions of tourists who visit Nevada annually could smoke or consume pot.
