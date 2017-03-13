Nevada Chief Justice Urges Reforms to...

Nevada Chief Justice Urges Reforms to Help Rural Indigents

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The chief justice of Nevada's Supreme Court urged lawmakers to reform the state's bail laws and improve representation of indigents, especially in rural areas. Rural defendants who can't afford a lawyer often are jailed longer than their urban counterparts while awaiting trial, Chief Justice Michael Cherry said in his State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Sat Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 8 Mikey 5
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC