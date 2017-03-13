Nevada Chief Justice Urges Reforms to Help Rural Indigents
The chief justice of Nevada's Supreme Court urged lawmakers to reform the state's bail laws and improve representation of indigents, especially in rural areas. Rural defendants who can't afford a lawyer often are jailed longer than their urban counterparts while awaiting trial, Chief Justice Michael Cherry said in his State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Sat
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|5
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC