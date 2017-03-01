Nevada Bill Would Target Hotels That Tolerate Prostitution
A state lawmaker is proposing Nevada give cities and counties the explicit ability to shut down hotels where prostitution arrests are repeatedly made. Assemblyman John Hambrick said Thursday that Assembly Bill 217 would help curb human trafficking.
