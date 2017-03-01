Nevada bill would target hotels that tolerate prostitution
A state lawmaker has proposed that Nevada give cities and counties the explicit authority to shut down hotels where prostitution arrests are repeatedly made. Assemblyman John Hambrick said Thursday that his bill would help curb human trafficking by keeping hotel managers from turning a blind eye to illegal prostitution.
