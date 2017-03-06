Nevada Bill Seeks Legal Sympathy for ...

Nevada Bill Seeks Legal Sympathy for Kids Who Kill Abusers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A Nevada lawmaker is proposing courts take a favorable view of sexually assaulted or trafficked children who hurt or kill their abusers. Minors who physically attack their pimps or someone who repeatedly assaults them would be presumed to have acted in self-defense under a bill from Assemblyman John Hambrick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 20 hr Negan 3
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Mar 3 Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan '17 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan '17 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC