Nevada Bill Seeks Legal Sympathy for Kids Who Kill Abusers
A Nevada lawmaker is proposing courts take a favorable view of sexually assaulted or trafficked children who hurt or kill their abusers. Minors who physically attack their pimps or someone who repeatedly assaults them would be presumed to have acted in self-defense under a bill from Assemblyman John Hambrick.
