NDOW Stocking Fish At The Sparks Marina Today
The Nevada Department of Wildlife will stock 5,000 fish at the Sparks Marina Tuesday at 10 a.m. They stock about 25,000 fish at the Sparks Marina annually. In years past, NDOW has had to plant fish as early as February in fear of there not being enough water for the fish to survive.
