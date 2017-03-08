NDOT to Repair Shoulder Erosion on I-80 East of Sparks
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 east near the Lockwood/Mustang exits will be reduced to one lane until 3 p.m. Wednesday for road shoulder erosion repairs. Meanwhile, Lane closures will take place through Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Verdi area as NDOT continues repair of storm-related erosion.
