NDOT to Repair Shoulder Erosion on I-80 East of Sparks

The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 east near the Lockwood/Mustang exits will be reduced to one lane until 3 p.m. Wednesday for road shoulder erosion repairs. Meanwhile, Lane closures will take place through Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Verdi area as NDOT continues repair of storm-related erosion.

