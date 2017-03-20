NDOT Oversees SR28 Shared Use Path Project
The Nevada Department of Transportation is overseeing the work, which also will help protect and preserve Lake Tahoe's water quality. A major undertaking that will improve both user safety and access to popular recreational destinations in Nevada is taking shape, as construction continues on the SR 28 Shared Use Path Project.
