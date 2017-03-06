NDOT Eastbound I-80 Verdi Lane Closures for Erosion Repairs

Lane closures will take place Monday through Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Verdi area as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related erosion. Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 7 am to 5 pm, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between exits 4 and 5 in the Verdi area for repairing roadside erosion and other weather-related damage.

