NDOT Eastbound I-80 Verdi Lane Closures for Erosion Repairs
Lane closures will take place Monday through Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Verdi area as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related erosion. Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 7 am to 5 pm, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between exits 4 and 5 in the Verdi area for repairing roadside erosion and other weather-related damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|20 hr
|Negan
|3
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Mar 3
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan '17
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC