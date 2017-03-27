More snow in Sierra, northeast Nevada; power outages
Snow flurries mixed with blowing cherry blossoms in Reno as another spring storm slowed traffic in the Sierra and left thousands of homes without power in northeast Nevada, where as much as a foot of snow was possible in the mountains. The fast-moving cold front brought heavy rain, hail and snow to the Elko area on Thursday.
