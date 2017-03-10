Minor Earthquake Hits Near Ely
A minor earthquake shook parts of east-central Nevada about 75 miles west of the Utah line, but there were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries. The magnitude 3.1 temblor hit about 9 miles west of Ely and about 18 miles southwest of McGill at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
