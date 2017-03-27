Measures aim to further Nevada's tran...

Measures aim to further Nevada's transition to recreational pot sales

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevada State Sen. Tick Segerblom speaks to Oregon state Sen. Ginny Burdick and Oregon state Rep. Ann Lininger during a meeting with Oregon's Liquor Control Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at the OLCC headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Segerblom was one of five Nevada legislators and several more business leaders from Nevada's marijuana industry to meet with Oregon's Liquor Control Commission and Beaver State legislators on Tuesday morning before touring Pure Green Marijuana Dispensary in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. 3 hr Asmith0915 1
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) 19 hr Nick in NC 8
News Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15) Wed Clintona phart 5
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC