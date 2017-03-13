Measure would let Nevada victims of stalking, rape break a housing lease
Nevada renters who are victims of sexual assault, stalking or harassment would be legally allowed to break their lease early with no financial penalty if a bill heard Monday by a Nevada Assembly committee is passed into law. Assembly Bill 247, proposed by freshman Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, expands the scope of a current law that applies to victims of domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|2 hr
|spud
|8
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Sat
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC