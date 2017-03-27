Marijuana panel tackles Nevada transition to recreational pot, talks casinos' role
A panel of local figures in Clark County's gaming, resort, marijuana and retail associations discussed the importance of maintaining Nevada's medical marijuana program while the state transitions to recreational pot and the legalized plant's effect on the Strip corridor in its first meeting Monday in the central Las Vegas Valley.
