LocalThree new laws passed in first 40 days of 2017 legislative session

Three new laws passed in first 40 days of 2017 legislative session

Three bills became laws in the first 40 days of the 2017 state legislative session, after Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed three veteran's services bills Wednesday . Sandoval's office received a bill Thursday that would establish automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles .

