LETTER: Nevada lawmakers should stop imitating California

The excellent letter from Mike Mathews demonstrates how our POOR, benighted state is slouching toward California, thanks to Democrats in the Legislature.On top of the parade of horrors that Mr. Mathews enumerates , Democrat legislators have proposed transgender bathroom laws and, now, a plastic bag ban.As a Nevadan who spends a great deal of time in California, I can testify to the foolishness of many of the measures being proposed, which already exist in our neighboring state.One of the most irritating is the obnoxious plastic bag ban, which forces people either to carry around germy used bags or fork over up to 10 cents each for new bags.

