'Leprechaun in the Crosswalk' Promotes Pedestrian Safety

Northern Nevada traffic safety community partners holds a "Leprechaun in the Crosswalk" on Thursday, March 16 to promote awareness and enforcement of pedestrian safety. Reno, NV Northern Nevada traffic safety partners including the City of Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Highway Patrol, Zero Fatalities, Regional Transportation of Washoe County, Nevada Department of Transportation, and University of Nevada Reno Police Department are joining forces to help to promote pedestrian safety this St. Patrick's Day with "Leprechaun in the Crosswalk," an awareness and enforcement event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.