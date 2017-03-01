Left Foot Forward
As the Nevada Legislature nears the one month mark, it's refreshing to see the Democratic majority introduce a raft of progressive bills designed to address concerns of everyday Nevadans instead of promoting more tax giveaways for billionaires with legacy stadium projects or gigafactories. Although it's early in the session and more tax cuts may be in the works for those at the top of the economic pyramid, one can hope that Democrats maintain their focus on what truly matters.
