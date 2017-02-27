Leaders must fight to honor Nevadans'...

Leaders must fight to honor Nevadans' choice on marijuana

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevadans spoke loud and clear about legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana, approving a November ballot measure on the issue by nearly 100,000 votes. Now, the state's leaders must take every reasonable action to carry out the results of the vote, including opposing any effort by federal officials to inhibit the will of Nevada and other states to loosen laws on pot.

