Lawmakers want voter protections incl...

Lawmakers want voter protections included in Nevada Constitution

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A bill that would make it unconstitutional for Nevada voters from being intimidated at the polls was considered Monday by a Nevada Senate committee. Presenting in front of the Nevada Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections, Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, said a bill passed into law during the 2003 Legislature should be made a permanent part of the state constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 5 hr Well Well 9
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Sat Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC