Lawmakers want voter protections included in Nevada Constitution
A bill that would make it unconstitutional for Nevada voters from being intimidated at the polls was considered Monday by a Nevada Senate committee. Presenting in front of the Nevada Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections, Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, said a bill passed into law during the 2003 Legislature should be made a permanent part of the state constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|5 hr
|Well Well
|9
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Sat
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC