Lawmakers Face Deadline To Submit Legislation
Monday is the deadline for Nevada lawmakers to submit most pieces of legislation, so a series of new bills are being introduced today for debate. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, a Las Vegas Democrat, wants Nevada to sell bonds for college students to refinance their loans.
