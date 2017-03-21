Lawmakers Face Deadline To Submit Leg...

Lawmakers Face Deadline To Submit Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Monday is the deadline for Nevada lawmakers to submit most pieces of legislation, so a series of new bills are being introduced today for debate. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, a Las Vegas Democrat, wants Nevada to sell bonds for college students to refinance their loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC