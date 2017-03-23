Latest CCSD teacher arrest spotlights...

Latest CCSD teacher arrest spotlights what expert calls 'passing the trash'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

By the time police arrested Henderson teacher Jeffrey Schultz for alleged indecency toward a student on Tuesday he had already been the subject of two disciplinary investigations - including one at a previous school.He's one of eight staff members that police have arrested so far this school year for sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior with students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC