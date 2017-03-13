Las Vegas sees record tourism, visito...

Las Vegas sees record tourism, visitor spending in 2016

18 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A record number of tourists visited Southern Nevada last year and spent a record amount of money, according to a report that economic analyst Jeremy Aguero presented today to the board of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Some 42.9 million people visited Southern Nevada last year, spending $35.5 billion - 16.3 percent more than in 2015 when they left behind $30.5 billion, Aguero said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

