Las Vegas sees record tourism, visitor spending in 2016
A record number of tourists visited Southern Nevada last year and spent a record amount of money, according to a report that economic analyst Jeremy Aguero presented today to the board of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Some 42.9 million people visited Southern Nevada last year, spending $35.5 billion - 16.3 percent more than in 2015 when they left behind $30.5 billion, Aguero said.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Tue
|Well Well
|9
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
