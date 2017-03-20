Lack of funding casts doubt on future of popular Nevada scholarship
The popular Gov. Kenny Guinn Millennium Scholarship program is running out of money and may not be available for Nevada high school graduates in the years to come, lawmakers were told Monday.Grant Hewitt, chief of staff to Treasurer Dan Schwartz, said a proposed $20 million one-time infusion of cash in Gov. Brian Sandoval's budget will only continue the program through Fiscal Year 2019. The treasurer's office administers the program.
