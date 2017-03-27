JAG Nevada to Host 3rd Annual Career Development Conference
Jobs for Nevada's Graduates , a statewide school to career program affiliated with the Jobs for America's Graduates network, will hold its third annual Career Development Conference at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Texas Station Convention Center, 2101 Texas Star Ln in North Las Vegas.
