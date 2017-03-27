Inmate walks away from Stewart Conser...

Inmate walks away from Stewart Conservation Camp in Northern Nevada

20 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Martin Eric Joseph was working at Stewart Conservation Camp, near Northern Nevada Correctional Center, when he left the camp. Department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said authorities think Joseph was picked up and driven from the property, although no vehicle description was available.

