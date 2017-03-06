India native gets 15 years in prison ...

India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges

Daniel Bogden, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, right, and FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse of Las Vegas address the media in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday March 7, 2017, after India citizen Balwinder Singh was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to plot a terrorist attack in his home country near the border with Pakistan. . FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Balwinder Singh, an India citizen who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada until his arrest in December, 2013.

