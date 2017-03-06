India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges

This undated file booking photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Balwinder Singh, an India citizen who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada until his arrest in December, 2013. A federal judge sentenced Singh to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan while living in Reno three years ago.

