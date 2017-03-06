India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges
This undated file booking photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Balwinder Singh, an India citizen who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada until his arrest in December, 2013. A federal judge sentenced Singh to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan while living in Reno three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|2 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|15 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|15 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Mar 3
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC