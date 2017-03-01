Homework assignment

One of our readers, Dewey Quong, wrote us a letter to the editor assigning us some work to do. He was commenting on Sheila Leslie's Feb. 16 column in which she wrote, "The 2015 legislation set aside about $5,100 per student in each voucher, far less than the cost of tuition of most private schools in Nevada, essentially turning the program into a subsidy for wealthy families, many of whom already send their children to private school."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.