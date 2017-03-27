Highway department turns 100
During the 1917 Nevada Legislature, two newspaper reporters arrived in Carson City on Feb. 5 with a message for Nevada Gov. Emmet Boyle from California Governor Hiram Johnson. Boyle received it while observing a joint session of the Nevada Assembly and Senate and immediately informed the legislators that the message called for construction of an all-weather California/Nevada highway and asked for Nevada's assistance in lobbying the feds for funding.
